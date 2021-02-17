Christie: Republicans in good shape

Although Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, Chris Christie believes Nov. 3 was a good day for Republicans overall.

That’s because the GOP added seats in the House and flipped a governorship, says Christie, former New Jersey governor and a 2016 presidential candidate.

He’ll join Democrat Rahm Emanuel, former White House chief of staff and Chicago mayor, in a lively discussion about issues driving Washington during the 2021 CUNA Governmental Affairs Conference (GAC).

As governor, Christie focused on fiscal responsibility, pension and health benefit reform, and combating the opioid crisis. His efforts to rebuild the state after Superstorm Sandy set a bipartisan example for storm recovery.

Christie was appointed chairman of the President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis under the Trump administration. He is currently a commentator for ABC News, has a private law practice, and is the author of “Let Me Finish,” which chronicles his rise to power and the 2016 election.

Typically held in Washington D.C., this year’s virtual GAC, March 2-4, will retain the key elements of the in-person conference: thought-provoking speakers, breakout sessions, and opportunities to connect with lawmakers, business leaders, and credit union peers from across the nation.

This session is sponsored by CUNA Mutual Group.